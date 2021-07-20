Dani Pedrosa returns to MotoGP three years later and will race the Styrian GP

Dani Pedrosa’s return to MotoGP is already a reality. The KTM team, after requesting a wild card, has announced that the Spanish rider will race the Styrian Grand Prix in Austria, on August 8.

Much had been rumored about a possible return to competition since he retired in 2018. There was even talk of the Catalan Grand Prix for his return, but everything remained there, hope. Own Pit beirer, head of KTM, already dropped several times that Dani had been proposed to get back on a MotoGP, but that he had always declined.

Thanks to his great work as a testerKTM has been able to achieve several victories in these years, without going any further than the one achieved by the Portuguese Oliveira in Catalonia. Respected by everyone in the paddock, this lap shows the great confidence that the Austrian brand places in the Spanish rider.

DANI PEDROSA: FROM CHILD LEGEND TO CHAMPION WITHOUT CROWN

In his record in the reign category they shine, 31 wins, three runners-up in the world and three third places in the general classification. Also a 125cc World Championship and two 250cc World Cups.

