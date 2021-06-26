Dani Pedrosa can return to MotoGP

06/26/2021

Dani Pedrosa has revolutionized the KTM team since his arrival as a tester in 2019. The MotoGP veteran found the key to converting the KTM one of the most competitive bikes of the season. After reaching the top positions last season, Brad binder achieved the first KTM victory in 2020 and Miguel Oliveira he won again this year at the Circuit de Catalunya. But the Austrian brand still has another objective in hand: to see Dani Pedrosa pilot one of his motorcycles in the race.

Pit beirer, KTM’s sporting chief, assured Speedweek who have requested a Wild Card for Dani Pedrosa at the San Marino Grand Prix which will take place on September 19. According to Beirer, Pedrosa himself has the last word, who will have to decide if he wants to “expose himself to the pressure and stress of a GP weekend. I hope Dani will say something at some point in the next two or three tests,” he said. that of KTM.

If Pedrosa finally reappears in San Marino three years after his retirement, he will have to do so in the same conditions as the rest of the grid, he will not be able to leave with the 100% new motorcycle because he will have to mount the engine and the fairing approved for this season, although Yes you can take the opportunity to try out some new parts. Miguel Oliveira He assured that having Pedrosa on the track would be great news that would help them know the feelings of the three-time world champion in the race to take a more accurate next step in the evolution of motorcycles.