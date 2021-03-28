Dani Olmo was euphoric after scoring the goal of Spain’s comeback against Georgia to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup

03/28/2021 at 8:41 PM CEST

XC

Dani Olmo became the hero of Spain’s agonizing comeback in Georgia (1-2). The Leipzig striker entered the field after the break replacing Bryan Gil to play the role of revulsive. When the tie seemed irremediable, Terrassa’s man released a shoe from 20 meters that the Georgia Loira goalkeeper could not stop. A goal that is worth three vital points in the fight for Spain to be in the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

The international couldn’t be overjoyed at the important goal he scored: “Scoring a goal like this defending your feet is a unique sensation. The excitement has been incredible“. Dani Olmo acknowledged that”we needed the victory because we came from doing a good game against Greece without reward“.

The faith of Luis Enrique

The Leipzig striker pointed to Georgia to explain the difficulties Spain encountered: “We have to value their game. They have hurt our counter, but in the end we have known how to counter them and overcome“.

Dani Olmo acknowledged that they are lacking fluidity in the offensive game to take the games forward and that the rivals are very clear how to play them: “Each team tries to play with their weapons. We have our way of playing and we try to impose it, but you can’t always win“.

In this sense, he explained that the coach’s watchword is to continue trusting in this style of play. And that was what he told them at halftime to turn a marker that put him very uphill: “Luis Enrique always tells us to keep insisting, because the victories were going to come and that’s how it has been“.