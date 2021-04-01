Dani Olmo, the striker who has fallen in love with Luis Enrique for whom Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atlético stick together

One of the great criticisms made of Luis Enrique already this Spanish soccer team is that it costs a lot to make an eleven type. The lack of cohesion of a permanent starting team raises doubts and the fans are not clear about which footballers can start as starters. One of those that does not fail is Dani Olmo.

Luis Enrique is delighted with what the forward of the RB Leipzig. Overflow, dribble, speed, uncheck … the Spanish footballer who had to pack his bags to succeed when he was young is called to be one of the great hopes of this European Championship. Titular in all three games against Greece, Georgia and Kosovo, in the last two games he has scored.

His presence in the field is noticeable and he is one of the few that can be considered fixed in that extensive roster of between 24 and 34 players that Luis Enrique is driving for this summer’s appointment. Perhaps before the continental tournament starts he has decided something about his future, because many see that RB Leizpig falls short of his quality.

A diamond for Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atlético

Olmo was one of those footballers who came out of the last batch at La Masía and who, despite his skills, did not make it to the first team of Barcelona and not even to Barça B. The reason: the bets were Carles perez (today in Rome), Carles alena (in Getafe) and the Korean Seung-woo Lee (Portimonense Portuguese).

Had to pack to go to the unthinkable Dinamo Zagreb with only 16 years and before his eventual explosion as a footballer, the Croatian Federation (the very Davor suker, president at the time, was behind) tempted him to obtain nationality and play with his team. To avoid it, Luis de la Fuente He called him for the Spanish sub21, with whom he was proclaimed European champion in 2018 and from there, to the absolute in 2019 with Robert Moreno on the bench.

Since then it has been on the agenda of the greats. Own FC Barcelona has made several approaches to sign him, without success, while Real Madrid and Athletic they do not lose sight of him. They are aware that at 22 years of age he is in full swing and both could use a footballer with undeniable and versatile gifts, who can play as a winger as well as a center forward and in both cases he has a lot of goals.

After the refusal to Barça in their first meeting, Atlético seriously offered to return to Spain, something that Olmo himself confesses that he wishes one day. His good work in Zagreb had already caught the attention of many, and in January 2020 they made him a firm offer. They had several meetings but the athletic director of Atlético, Andrea Berta, stopped his transfer to return Yannick Carrasco. Leipzig, in parallel, also made their moves and ended up there in the end.

Olmo sounds and will sound to join one of the greats. His innate qualities and his work philosophy have fascinated Luis Enrique, and they do not go unnoticed by the greats, who see in him a potential forward with a long future. Leipzig is too small for him.