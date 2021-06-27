Dani Olmo, the Spaniard who could be Croatian

COPENHAGEN.

From Barcelona to Dinamo Zagreb. The unusual trajectory of the Spanish promise Dani Olmo will be illustrated on Monday in Copenhagen in the round of 16 of the European Championship, when I play with Spain, your country of birth, versus Croatia, the country in which he was trained for almost six years.

His good performance as a teenager gifted in the balkan country led the Croatian Federation to attempt its nationalization.

She was interested in my profile, but I was always very clear: I always wanted to play for Spain and I am where I wanted to be, “she said at a press conference on Saturday.

Born in Terrasa, northwest of Barcelona, ​​Olmo, 23 years old, He is the son of Miquel Olmo, a former player turned coach of second and third division clubs in Spain, and little brother of Carlos Olmo, defensive midfielder for Karlovac, in Croatia.

After debuting as a child at Espanyol, quickly arrived at La Masia, the prestigious training center of Barcelona, ​​with nine years in 2007.

With 16 years Olmo travels twice to Zagreb. And with his father and his agent Andy Bara decides to accept Dinamo’s offer, despite the fact that it was less ambitious than that of several English clubs also interested, according to the Spanish press.

A unusual choice for a ‘chosen one’ from La Masia, but a winning bet. For almost six years, from 2014 to 2020 Olmo progresses and conquers the hearts of the fans of Dinamo.

His performance in Croatia and his command of the language they had caught the attention of Davor Suker, national football legend and president of the federation, who tried to convince him to play for the ‘Vatreni’.

We already let (Zlatan) Ibrahimovic escape, we cannot do the same with Dani Olmo, “Croatian coach Zlatko Dalic declared.

But in Spain his performance had also caught the attention of the national team’s technical team, which summons him in 2019. Luis Enrique makes it one of the central pieces of the reconstruction of ‘La Roja’.

