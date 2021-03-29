Dani Olmo saves Spain from disaster in Georgia with a right hand

In the 92nd minute

A right hand from Dani Olmo in the 92nd minute avoided Spain’s second consecutive stumble on the way to the Qatar 2022 World Cup and gave them a victory full of suffering 1-2 in Tbilisi against Georgia, with an agonizing comeback in the second half against an opponent that Based on caste, he had Luis Enrique’s team on the ropes.

Faced with unexpected and real problems, the Spanish team felt how in Tbilisi qualifying for the next World Cup was suddenly complicated. From beating Germany to feel like a candidate for everything again, to being vulnerable to teams several steps below. Everything is possible in football based on motivation and Georgia had it to take La Roja to the extreme.

Luis Enrique’s extreme defense of the team that drew against Greece was a gesture of protection towards the outside world. The next meeting he changed to seven of the eleven headlines, an unequivocal sign that the one who liked what happened in Granada the least was him. He had to find solutions to sterile possession and he did so by betting on extremes, Ferran Torres and Bryan Gil glued to the bands, giving way and responsibility to the youngest.

Pedri assumes gallons naturally

With Pedri assuming gallons naturally. In months he has gone from growing in the silver division of Spanish football to being a starter in Barcelona and exercising leadership in the absolute with 18 years. The little danger of Spain in the first act arose from his vision and quality between the lines. Ferran lacked efficiency in the outcome.

In his left hand there was the opportunity to avoid the suffering that would come with a flat whip that Loria took with a good hand at eleven minutes. Spain did not manage well the desire to forget the setback against Greece. His first two fouls were punished with yellows, to Diego Llorente and Pedro Porro, who suffered in his debut with the tagging a born side player like Kvaratskhelia.

The roar of the stands was missed and felt by the Spanish footballers in every attempt to counter-attack by the Caucasians. His game drawing was defined. Maximum defensive intensity and direct football every time they could run. Spain lacked the firmness of their last appointment, which Luis Enrique defined as the best defensive game of his career as a coach.

Unai Simón saves Spain

Defensive aids and markings in set pieces failed. This is how Georgia touched the goal, which first warned and then struck. Unai Simón saved a header below Kashia, free of mark on a corner kick. The ambition of a team that already defeated Spain in the last precedent prevailed.

The Red does not lack will, but it does lack continuity in an idea. He ran more, increased the pace with the ball, but in the desperation of an unproductive possession he ended up committing defensive imbalances that cost dearly. He had begun to abuse the game on foot, without finding the expected overflow with Bryan on the left or Morata’s shot.

Goal by Georgian star Kvaratskhelia

Feeling instability due to Lobjanidze’s starts from the right and the verticality of the Georgian star, Kvaratskhelia, who on the brink of halftime punished Pedro Porro’s mistake on the mark with an unstoppable cross shot for Unai.

If Spain’s obligation to win existed before the start, it was better not to look into the abyss that caused a defeat. Spain demanded a reference, with Sergio Ramos on the bench chewing impotence from a recently recovered knee, and Luis Enrique went to Dani Olmo. Spain’s disappointing first half gave way to a faith-based pursuit of goal.

He advanced meters, stepped on the rival area and insisted until he found the goal prize. Olmo’s mobility left the left wing free to the climbs of Jordi Alba, a decisive factor. Both met for a center of the side that Morata did not reach, but yes, with everything, Ferran to sign the tie at 55 minutes.

Georgia, always intense on each ball, took refuge in their turf, a selection that demands that they at least equal their intensity. The forces were lowered to launch more dangerous counterattacks and he limited himself to firmly defending each Spanish attempt. A continuous fight against impotence. Lateral centers that did not find frank auctions. Thiago tried to get a rhythm, Pedri appeared from all sides, Marcos Llorente’s entrance increased his physique and Oyarzabal’s presence in the area.

Dani Olmo shoots from outside the area

With corners they tried without danger, with Morata finishing off wide. Marcos Llorente rushed the field to put a dangerous center that could not find a finisher. Pedri from the front crashed his shot against a wall. And when it seemed that a new game was slipping away from Spain and it was in a delicate position, in the 92nd minute a player appeared who shot from outside the area. Finally.

Olmo’s impudence had the prize of Loria’s bad stretch. His soft hand to the ball, which ended up sending the net and giving victory to Spain.

