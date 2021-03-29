Dani Olmo: “Luis Enrique told us that victory would come” | Georgia

Dani Olmo attended the media after scoring the winning goal for Spain versus Georgia in the last minute of the game. The entrance of the Catalan changed a meeting that had been very complicated for the national team.

Great victory

“We needed this victory. Happy to do it like this ”.

The goal in the discount

“It is difficult to explain. It is a unique sensation. Also the support of the team ”.

Georgia

“We must highlight the Georgia party. We have known how to counterattack and come back ”.

Luis Enrique

“He told us to insist and that everything was going to come. In the end we were able to win ”.

Spain style

“Each one tries to play with their weapons. Sometimes you can’t win and today we played the same way to get the three points ”.