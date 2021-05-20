Dani Olmo leaves the concentration with Leipzig due to physical problems

05/20/2021 at 8:18 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

The Leipzig player, Dani Olmo, will not finish the season with Leipzig after suffering a blow to the fibula. It has been withdrawn from the last training session and has abandoned the protocol concentration. From the club they have reported that it is a small bruise and that the player leaves vacation before joining the national team.

In this way, the midfielder puts an end to his second year in the Bundesliga: he will not be available for Julian Nagelsmann in the next match against Unión Berlin. This setback, a priori, will not affect the player’s participation in the next European Championship.

+++ Personal-Update +++ Dani #Olmo fällt gegen @fcunion angeschlagen aus (Schlag auf die Wadenbeinmuskulatur). Unser Mittelfeldspieler hat deshalb das Quarantäne-Trainingslager bereits verlassen, um seinen Kurzurlaub anzutreten, bevor die EM-Vorbereitung mit Spanien beginnt. pic.twitter.com/i6OqwYw8ZJ – Die Roten Bullen (@DieRotenBullen) May 20, 2021

The Spaniard, who has completed an excellent season in Germany, will be one of those summoned by Luis Enrique to face the Eurocup next month. The midfielder has been international up to 11 times and has scored three goals, one of them vital for the future of the team in the next World Cup.

The ex of the Dinamo Zagreb has been important with Nagelsmann in Leipzig this course. He has participated in a total of 46 matches between all competitions and has started up to 39 times. He has scored seven goals and has distributed 12 assists. Scored the only goal for the German team in DFB Pokal against Borussia Dortmund.

Formed in the lower categories of Barcelona

Dani Olmo started his career at RCD Espanyol and shortly after he made the leap to FC Barcelona in 2007. Seven years later left Youth B to go to Croatia and join Dinamo Zagreb. His good performances in the Croatian league caught the attention of Leipzig, who signed it 22 million euros at the beginning of 2020.

With the Germanic block he has played 61 games so far and has scored 12 goals. Next season, without Nagelsmann on the bench, the Spaniard will be one of the most important players in Leipzig’s offensive plot.