Dani Olmo assures that he opted for Leipzig because of the ‘field’ that they give to young players. Although there was interest from some Itañian team, and even Barça sounded again, the Egarense player is one of those who take risks in his decisions, as he did when he left for Croatian football. He does not regret one or the other. On the contrary.

06/11/2020

Act at 18:43

CEST

sport.es

Olmo participated in ‘La Futbolerçia’ of Diario AS and asked if it was an honor to appear in the top-ten of Barça’s most valuable youth players together with Leo MessiThis was his answer: “Well yes. I had not seen it. But when I went to Zagreb, the idea was to be where I am right now. That decision can be considered good.”

Like signing for Leipzig, where he has turned the situation around and already has four consecutive games in the plans of his coach. “Yes, there were the occasional Italian team interested, but I can’t say much more. In the end, I decided to sign for Leipzig. I thought it was the best decision and the best step I could take within my career. The call of sports director Markus Krösche and coach Julian Nagelsmann convinced me. They convinced me of their future plans and the way they work with young players. I think I know that Leipzig is the team with the highest average of young players in the Bundesliga and that motivated me a lot to come here and keep growing, “he explained.

“The Games and the Euro Cup are a dream”

Now that football has returned in Spain, Dani Olmo He has already played a few games behind closed doors and recounts his experience, which he admitted was “a bit strange, especially after the goal. He really wanted to celebrate with everyone and, in the end, it was all pretty cold. It’s a shame because football without a hobby it is not the same, but now it is his turn. “

On his options in the Spanish team, he admitted that “the Olympics and the Euro Cup are a dream and the Euro Cup with the sub21 was my greatest experience of my short career yet. To repeat that experience would be incredible”.