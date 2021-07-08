Dani Olmo and the success of RB Leipzig

07/08/2021 at 11:09 CEST

Dani Olmo has become one of the great sensations of world football. He is a different footballer, and he shows it every time he takes to the field. His great Eurocup and more than a good season at Leipzig, have put the media spotlight on him. There are many great teams that yearn for Terrassa’s talent, but everything seems to indicate that he will continue in the German team, where his game can continue to grow at a dizzying pace.

The model of the German club, founded in 2009, is one of the wonders of modern football and, although for this reason it is the most hated team in Germany, year after year they show that they are an example at a management level. Infallible in hiring young talents, they did the same with Dani Olmo, who came to dazzle in Croatia.

They disbursed 22 million to get him out of the Zagreb Dynamo, in winter 2020, when he was only 21 years old, thus advancing to many other greats in Europe who had noticed him. As he did at the time, he prioritized his professional growth over the charisma of a great club, and he has not done badly.

In an interview, he stated that: “Nobody leaves Barcelona for Croatia, but I did. Is right. With his move to Leipzig he did the same, and he couldn’t be happier about it. Beginnings of May, He remarked that in the German team he feels at home. So it seems. He knows that he will not go unnoticed and, in the season that will start in just under a month, he has to shine with his own light, again.

The Leipzig project looks very good and they are trying hard to surround it with great talents. They have the average job done having already completed up to 6 signings, Josko Gvardiol (also from Dynamo Zagreb), Mohamed Simakan, Benjamin Henrichs, Brian Brobbey, the pearl of Ajax who arrives free, Angeliño and André Silva, second top scorer last season in the Bundesliga, all of them of great quality and above all, a bright future ahead. This is how they work.

12 years of success

The club was officially founded on May 19, 2009, yes, 2009!, and began playing in the fifth category of German football. Under the investment of the energy drink brand Red Bull, hence the hatred and being called: “enemies of football”, and a professionalized and advanced management, they achieved 4 promotions in 7 years. In 2016 they were already in the Bundesliga, a milestone difficult to match. From there, everything has come out to order.

Seconds in the season of his debut, sixth in the next, third, third and second in the last, are his distinguished palmares. Adding to it, of course, the large shares in the Champions League, where they were planted in the semifinals in the 19/20.

A young club with very young players

As they did with Dani Olmo, their policy has focused on acquiring early talent, rough diamonds that have been polished to make them distinguished and highly sought-after players. Surely the most famous is Timo Werner, who after four years in the entity, headed to London last summer to sign for Chelsea for an amount of more than 50 million euros, but it is that in the previous year, they had already Traded Naby Keïta to Liverpool for 60.

This summer, despite having already made six incorporations, these have been financed by the sales of Upamecano to Bayern for 42.5 million, Konaté to Liverpool for 40 and that of his coach, Julian Nagelsmann, also to the Bavarian team for 20 more.

These new signings, none of them are over 25 years old, will be part of a squad where only two members are over thirty. Gulácsi, international with Hungary (31) and Kampl, 30.

New RB factory technician

American coach Jesse Marsch will take the helm of a cruise ship, with the pressure to do at least as well as his predecessor. Luckily, he comes from the RB factory, since his last position was held at RB Salzburg, equipment that is also owned by the energy drink brand. During their short lives, both teams have exchanged high-quality footballers, a formula that works like a charm and that they want to continue using.