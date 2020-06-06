The Unión Popular del Langreo and Dani Mori separate their paths. The coach of the Barça team this season will not continue on the bench of Ganzábal, after leaving the Langreño team, before the break of the competition, in tenth place of group I of Second B. His future could be close to another team of the bronze category of Spanish football, which finished second to last in group IV, the Merida Sports Association.

Langreo is already looking for a substitute for him and among the possible applicants are, among others, Roberto Aguirre, who trained the team in the 2002-03 season and in recent campaigns for Unionistas de Salamanca and Lealtad, and Julio Llanos, coach in both Tuilla’s last seasons, which he kept most of the course in play-off promotion to Second B.

There was, Mori declared, a renewal proposal and “it was good”, but I had an option in front “that may be important for my future.” The club made official yesterday the end of its relationship with the Cangas de Onís coach, who arrived at the Catalan club last summer to replace Hernán Pérez.

“Who knows where we could have reached the pace we were taking,” said the coach in a letter to the fans in which he stressed that “it is sad to have finished this way, on matchday 28,” without having concluded the competition. “The best thing is to keep the good feelings and the moments lived. I will take great memories of the season but, to choose one, it would be the comeback in the discount against Celta B, one of the best feelings I experienced on a soccer field “he indicated. Mori underlined the “beautiful feeling” with which he started from Langreo and expressed his gratitude to the fans for their support at all times, especially in a beginning of the League that “was not easy”, which made possible a “union” with the team that made him jump onto the field “feeling invincible”. The club has appreciated their work.