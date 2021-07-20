in Tennis

Dani Mérida: The youngest player in the entire ATP Rankings is Spanish

With only 16 years old, Dani Merida can have the honor of being currently the youngest player in the whole ATP Ranking. Placed in 1835T with 1 point, obtained at the last Junior Roland Garros, where he reached the quarterfinals. Champion of Spain in all categories, Dani does not give up in his efforts to become a tennis player and continues to train hard to continue gaining experience on the circuit. Currently disputing his first ITF tournaments, this Madrid native still has a lot of work ahead of him to reach higher, but that is not for lack of enthusiasm.

