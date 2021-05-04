Dani Mateo sets Twitter on fire by commenting on the Madrid elections

Dani Mateo at the photocall of ‘Los 40 Music Awards’ (Photo: FotonoticiasWireImage / Getty)

“You are the piñata of Twitter.” A good summary of the controversy that a publication on the bird’s social network has caused the presenter Dani Mateo and that has come to him in the form of a WhatsApp The ‘sin’ he has committed is to have given his opinion on the 4M elections to the Community of Madrid, something that he has resolved by trying to be impartial.

“Whoever governs, Madrid will continue to be a GREAT place,” explained Mateo in his tweet, launched during the day of reflection this Monday. And the answers have not been made to wait.

Of course, he has tried to explain that it was a “sentimental” tweet, although it was of little use.

Undoubtedly, the ban against Dani Mateo has been opened with some tweeters who are shooting at their discretion against the presenter’s publication with ironic comments, but there are also those who have wanted to show their support.

Among his detractors are those who have seen fit to remind him of what it could mean for the right to take power with an eventual support from Vox, recovering the polarization discourse that has marked the campaign.

