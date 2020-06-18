Five years have passed and Justin Bieber’s visit to « yu, do not miss anything » in Los40 continues to give rise to the fact that the young man, in the middle of an interview with Dani Mateo, Lorena Castell and Antonio Castelo, decided get up and leave all the team live. ‘Zapaando’ recalled again this week the commotion caused by that moment and, on this occasion, the presenter revealed details of the visit that were still unknown.

Dani Mateo said that the abandonment of the Canadian live caused some surprises to remain in the air, among others, one that youtubers ElRubius, Mangel and Sr. Cheeto were going to do. Their departure caught all three in a totally surreal situation: « They were under circumstances with a rubber chicken in their hands, stuck in a room behind glass, » the presenter narrated in the space of laSexta.

ElRubius, Mangel and Mr. Cheeto in « yu, don’t miss a thing »

« The image of Justin leaving angry and next to the three of them with the chicken and I’ll keep it for life« , Dani Mateo remembered with a laugh, pointing out that, unfortunately, Justin Bieber did not see them. Later, he revealed that the singer » smoked a cigar in the office of the SER direct « and added, half seriously, half in joke, « they still have that cigarette in a glass ».

Mr. Cheeto stood up for Bieber

It is not the first time that this surprise has been talked about that the trio of youtubers had to have given Justin Bieber live. Shortly after the famous scare of 2015, Mr. Cheeto gave an interview to El Diario in which, despite having the desire, he gave the face for the artist. « I kind of understood Justin. It is that I would do the same … I would not leave an interview because it seems to me a lack of respect for the whole team, but what do I know … « , he expressed.

Recognizing that « Spain seems ‘Welcome, Mister Marshall!’ », He remembered that afternoon on the Prisa radio station as a true revolution. « I was in the situation and you get a little bit in their point of view« he added, concluding that » I have never seen so many people in SER. If I had lived through that situation, I would have screwed everything up too because, man, he’s a person. «