Dani Martín returns to training

Jordi Santamaría Seville

The Betic goal Dani Martín, who has been absent for more than ten days of training because of a positive for Covid that was detected in the Swiss stage, will join training this Wednesday with the rest of his colleagues, after keeping the pertinent quarantine and testing negative even in the last PCR tests that have been carried out.

Who still owes wait a few days is the youth squad José Calderón, to which the positive was detected -also during the stage in Switzerland, to which the Betic players already came vaccinated with a single dose of Janssen- after Dani Martín and You will also return to work later than your partner. Both must be able to face the second stage of the preseason normally carried out by the squad Betic in England from next Monday.

The South American internationals who participated in the Copa América will not yet attend this stage, as is the case of the Chilean Claudio Bravo and the Argentine Guido Rodríguez, that was proclaimed champion with Argentina. Both had to quarantine in their respective countries after returning from Brazil and now enjoy a few more days of vacation. They will return to join the third and last mini stage that the team will carry out in Marbella. They will attend the stage in England Rui Silva, William Carvalho, Andrés Guardado and Paul Akouokou, who were not in the first.