‘El Hormiguero: Stay at home’ not for its rate of emission and continues to interfere and make the confinement more enjoyable due to the coronavirus pandemic. One of the last celebrities who have attended the program presented by Pablo Motos has been the singer Dani Martín, who has also told everyone on the television space about the health problem he is going through and for which he has lost much of his weight. The former singer of El Canto del Loco also presented his new work, Los Huesos, a work with which he has collaborated with the Colombian singer, Juanes.

As soon as he entered the program by videoconference, Pablo Motos asked him how he was living in confinement with a “How are you doing, teacher? And he answered him as follows: “Very well, at home. I feel lucky to have a little garden, to be able to play sports, to compose … Within this negativity that we are experiencing and this nightmare, I try to get a little bit of the positive things“answered the singer from Madrid.

Health problems

Dani wanted to tell that he is thinner than ever “Now that I’m thinner than ever I can’t go to TV, it fucks me. I always have a face of bread”, affirmed the artist and to what he added: “Two movements have come out in my gut, which do not become abdominals, but I will not be able to teach them this summer”, told Pablo and the audience.

He also revealed that in September he was diagnosed with gluten intolerance, which has led to a radical change in his diet and that has meant a considerable loss of weight for him: “I was diagnosed with gluten intolerance since September so there is no other reason”. Pablo Motos wanted to remove iron from the matter and joked with the subject saying that now “it has a Victoria Secret line”. After this the singer wanted to show his vinyl collection and finally say goodbye to the audience.