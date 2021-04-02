Dani Lasure, operated on for a testicular tumor

03/18/2021 at 3:46 PM CET

EFE

Dani lasure, Zaragoza’s left-back on loan to Leganés, has undergone surgery for a localized testicular tumor lesion without evident lymph node extension, as confirmed by the Madrid entity.

“Daniel he is well, he has already been operated on and will continue with his treatments and controls in his city of origin. The club, for its part, wants to publicly send all its strength and affection to him while wishing him a speedy recovery, “says the statement about the footballer, who will stay away from the pitch according to his evolution.

For his part, the technician Asier Garitano He referred to this fact at a press conference: “The club has already made the statement informing of the problem of Lasu. We wish him the best. Support, strength … and give you peace of mind. At this time, unfortunately for all of us, he cannot help us. “