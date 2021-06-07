Dani Juncadella, podium in the 24 Hours of Nürburgring

06/07/2021 at 10:34 AM CEST

Daniel Juncadella took the podium with Mercedes in the 24 Hours of Nürburgring, along with his teammates Maximilian Götz and Raffaele Marciello. The Barcelona rider and his team finished third in the German endurance test, 49”681 behind the winners Matteo Cairoli, Michael Christensen and Kevin Estre (Porsche). Martin Tomzyc, Connor de Phillippi, Sheldon van der Linde and Marco Wittmann (BMW) they were seconds to 8 “.

The thick night fog forced the race to stop for 12 hours, so the 24 Hours of the Nürburgring were decided in a frantic 3-hour finish, since the action on track resumed at noon.

After several accidents, seven cars were left on the track fighting for victory, among them Juncadella’s Mercedes, which starred in a brilliant outcome to secure the podium, while Kévin Estre gave the victory to Porsche with a spectacular turn.