Dani Gómez: “Italy? It’s about playing football, not kicking and elbowing”

Spain the match ended before Italy corresponding to the second day of the group stage of the European Under-21 with great anger. What had happened on the pitch had been an injustice against a national team that opted to play football and could not do so due to the bad arts of the transalpine team. The anger was huge and Luis de la Fuente, Spanish coach, expressed it at a press conference. «Italy has dedicated itself to hitting and it is allowed. I think that’s what a referee is for. If a team is allowed to do whatever it wants on the field of play in terms of tackles, assaults … it is very unfair for the other team, which wants to use the weapons that are in the regulations, “commented the Rioja.

Hours later and with less hot blood, OKDIARIO talks to Dani gomez (Madrid, 1998), striker for the Spanish under-21 team and Levante, to explain the feeling of the national dressing room and how they face the ‘final’ against the Czech Republic, before those who will play their presence in the quarterfinals.

Question: After the match against Italy we saw Luis de la Fuente very angry with what happened on the pitch with the transalpine team. What sensations do they have almost 24 hours later?

Answer: I don’t know if the word is angry. We have to turn the page. We expected it because other years have done it. Before the game we were already talking about it. But what bothers is that it is allowed to do that type of game. It’s about playing soccer, not kicking, elbowing, or being aggressive. On the field it was once again seen how the referees are not able to stop what Italy did. It is not normal to have five expulsions in two games.

Q: This already happened in the 2019 European Championship. You have played against Italy many times in different categories, do you understand this behavior?

A: It’s a bit strange. We all know each other. I suppose it is football that they try to do because otherwise they are not capable of hurting us. They seek to get us out of the party, to expel someone from us to have an advantage … It will be the most profitable method for them.

Q: How is the dressing room for the game against the Czech Republic?

A: We are fine. It was a great game despite the feelings you get because we deserved to win. The team is focused on the final on Tuesday and there is nothing left but to win.

Q: You haven’t been able to play much so far in Europe, but how are you doing?

A: In the end everyone has to wait for their opportunities. I’m having a pretty good season. Not in number of goals, but when I play I think I do well. The coach thinks another partner is better and I have to wait for my chance. The most important thing here is the group. I am looking forward to playing and when I have the opportunity I will try to do my best to achieve the goal of taking this European Championship home.

Q: Does it affect you that the European is divided into two phases?

A: It is clear that it is a bit weird. I don’t know if it’s good or bad, but I think the most fair thing would be for the players who started to finish it. The good or bad thing is that you can change and that you have to maintain the level to be here. The level of the selection is quite good.

Q: What is your assessment of your first season at Levante?

A: In general the season is being good. It is not easy to go from Second B to First in a year and a half. I have a lot to learn and in Levante I am doing it. Every time I have better feelings. I had a very good time where I played a lot, then less and now I’m starting again. It’s not easy to score goals in the First Division and you have to be patient to keep progressing.

Q: As a forward, who would you choose: Haaland or Mbappé?

A: They are two very good players. Haaland is a beast, a tank. He has a lot of goal. Mbappé practically the same. They are both very complete. If they end up going to Madrid they will be a much better team.