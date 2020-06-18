The third feature film by director Dani de la Torre, responsible for ‘The Unknown’ and ‘The Shadow of the Law’, will be ‘Live is Life’, a film whose filming is expected to start next August and which will take place in different locations in Orense, Lugo or Barcelona.

This project will mean his return to the big screen after having directed the six episodes of ‘Unit’, the television phenomenon of Movistar + that he has also created with Alberto Marini and whose second season is already in development.

Set in the mid-1980s, the film centers on a gang of five boys who are trying to fulfill their dreams during the night of San Juan in a small town in Galicia. ‘Live is Life’ It is the journey of five friends who find themselves, the child who discovers the adult. The adult who refuses to stop being a child.

« When I received the script for ‘Live is Life’ I saw the boy I was again; I felt the sun of an afternoon of the eighties again, pedaling on the bike with my friends; I remembered again those endless afternoons of adventure, where I The only thing that mattered was squeezing every second before going home, « says Dani de la Torre.

The script is the work of Albert Espinosa, who after the success of ‘Red Bracelets’ returns in this way to film writing.

« ‘Live is Life’ is a song to life and happiness. It is the story of some boys who still believe in dreams and who undertake the greatest adventure you can imagine and save what is most important with 15 years. years that I wanted to write a family movie that would touch many hearts and take you immediately to childhood and adolescence. Having Dani de la Torre is a dream because it is like having found a soul mate to give wings to this script, « he declares for his part Albert Espinosa.

The film is a production of Atresmedia Cine, 4 Cats Pictures and Live is Life AIE that will be distributed in our country by Warner Bros. Pictures Spain, with its theatrical release scheduled for sometime in 2021.

« Summer 1985. Like every year, Rodri leaves Catalua and returns to the Galician town of his parents to reunite with his gang. However, this year is different for him and his friends. Real world problems begin to appear in their lives threatening to separate them. «

Holding on to the friendship that unites them, the five friends plan to escape the night of San Juan in search of a magical flower that, according to legend, grows on top of a mountain and can make wishes come true. his only wish now is to solve the problem of his friend in distress and with it be able to continue together. «

« An adventure that will make them grow through a fascinating path full of action, emotion and hope, and that will leave them in memory forever that summer in which Live is Life was playing in the background. »