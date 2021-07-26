Dani Calvo says goodbye to Elche with gratitude

The central Dani Calvo has said goodbye this Monday from Elche, a club to which he has belonged in the last three years, grateful for all the experiences during your stay.

The Huesca player finished his contract on June 30 and the coaching staff, despite having been a starter in the last part of the championship, did not offer him the possibility to continue in the team.

Calvo, in a letter on social networks, recalled that when he arrived in the market for winter 2018 the objective of the club was “to save the category in the Second Division” and that two seasons later “We managed to consecrate it in First”.

“I have been fortunate that all the moments lived here have been spectacular. I will never forget the playoff or the agony permanence in the last game ”, says the player, who leaves“ calm because of what he has achieved despite the difficulties ”.

The Huesca has also had affectionate words for the club’s employees and for the fans, whom he defines as the “engine” of the team and whom he wishes can enjoy Primera in Martinez Valero.

Dani Calvo played 70 matches

in the Elche club in two and a half seasons. During the promotion, the Huesca participated in 37 games and last season, in his debut in the First Division, he played 23, scoring two goals.