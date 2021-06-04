Dani Barez will play a contract in the UFC on October 5

Spain could have one more fighter in the world’s biggest MMA promoter, UFC. Dani barez, which has long been sounding as futurible, twill have his opportunity on October 5. He will face American Carlos Hernández in the new season of the Dana White’s Contender Series. The reality show has a simple operation: the winner of each fight (it takes place on Tuesdays), if he does a good performance, gets a contract with the UFC, and that is what the 32-year-old Valencian is after.

The Spanish has not competed since December 2019, and the pandemic took its toll on him. He was signed by Combate Americas, he was going to contest the title … but the entry restrictions in the United States prevented him from fighting. That delay made Barez not renew his contract, as he told AS, and start applying for the United States work visa to have a better chance of entering the UFC. It has reached him and he also does it with time, since he can make a complete preparation for that lawsuit.

Barez, who was champion of the defunct BAMMA, will appear in the duel with a six-fight streak. For its part, Hernández has the same winning streak, but in his case he will play his eighth professional fight (lost the first). A difficult duel, but the UFC anteroom is difficult. The news was announced by ‘Entre Rounds’ and confirmed by the Spanish on Instagram: “I assure you that on October 5 I will have my contract“said the fighter in the networks. The Valencian will be the first Spanish to participate in the Dana White’s Contender Series. And if he achieves his goal, he will join Juan Espino, Joel Álvarez and Ilia Topuria in the company.