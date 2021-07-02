Dani Alves wants to conquer 50 titles before retiring from professional football

The Brazilian footballer Dani alves, who currently plays for him Sao Paulo FC, declared that he aspires to win the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games with his team and also made it clear that his main goal is to play the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

“I have always dreamed of participating in the Olympic Games, representing my country in such an important and magical competition is truly incredible,” said Alves in an interview published by the FIFA website this Friday.

The defender, who so far is the player with the most titles in the history of football between clubs and national teams with 43, said he hopes to increase this number in the remainder of his career. “I hope I can reach 50 titles before I retire, and I hope that number includes the World Cup,” he said.

Together with Diego Carlos, defender of the Seville and Aserbar Melo dos Santos, Athletico Paranaense goalkeeper, the former PSG who will have his first participation in these matches, completes the quota of three players above the U24 category that Brazil coach André Jardine will have.

At 38, Dani Alves admitted that his eight-year stay at FC Barcelona, ​​where he won six Leagues and three Champions Leagues, was incomparable. “I think I played in the best team in the history of football. I have never seen such a magical team that was so well synchronized,” he added.

Regarding Lionel Messi and Neymar, with whom he shared at the Blaugrana club, he stated that the former “is the best player in history” and the latter is the best in the world today.

