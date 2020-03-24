Dani Alves to Students? Juan Sebastián Verón’s daring proposal

While Argentina is going through the fourth day of quarantine decreed by the National Government to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the world of sports complies with the motto #quedateencasa. For this reason, many athletes and different personalities from the environment used their social network accounts to interact with people, as happened with the virtual talk by Juan Martín del Potro and Emanuel Ginobili.

Juan Sebastián Verón was another of the sports personalities who turned to social networks to talk to fans, in this case of Students from La Plata. The president of the Pincha spoke with the fans and one of them had an occurrence that, due to the response of the Witch, generated a lot of illusion in the fans of the team of the diagonals.

Through an Instagram Live, Verón referred to the pass market rumors and left a bold proposal. Dani Alves new reinforcement for Estudiantes de La Plata?

“There are many (footballers from the current Estudiantes team) who are at the end of their contract, and Dani Alves must be called to see what he says, if he wants to come.” So the Witch Veron replied and quickly shot some memes.

Dani Alves is in San Pablo and has a link until December 2022. Although it has an exit clause, the right back earns around 330 thousand euros a month, something that would make the operation unfeasible. Nevertheless, Nobody takes away the illusion from the fans, especially after Javier Mascherano has arrived and after having tempted Andrés Iniesta himself.

In another order, the president of Estudiantes de La Plata responded to the query about the chances of hiring Gabriel Heinze as a coach. At this point, he gave strong support to the current coach, the Chavo Desábato, who debuted as DT in the loss against Racing: “You have to help him, he’s a versatile technician.”

“There is El Chavo. Why do we want Heinze? Lean must be helped and banked. He just started, he is a versatile technician in terms of the line of play ”, The Witch assured, who also spoke of the arrivals of two stellar reinforcements such as Javier Mascherano and Marcos Rojo: “Javier is very happy, we hope to have him for a long time. And Marcos is also fine. Surely now, with all this, your stay here will be extended because everything stopped. ”

Finally, he raised some doubts about his continuity as president of Students of La Pata: “We are going to see if we present ourselves (in relation to the next elections), we must not force decisions. That everything happens naturally ”.

This Monday, 36 new cases of coronaviruses were confirmed in Argentina and the total number of infected amounts to 301. In addition, this morning the first infection was verified by a patient who had no history of travel or close contact with someone who had been outside the country. or with a sick person. So far, four were killed by COVID-19.