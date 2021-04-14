Dani Alves reveals why he left Juventus

04/13/2021

On at 21:04 CEST

Dani alves, which is characterized by saying everything he thinks, made a Q&A with his followers this Tuesday morning through his Instagram stories. Among current questions from Sao Paulo and some more personal or preferences, the former FC Barcelona side revealed the reason why he left Juventus in Turin after just one year playing as ‘bianconneri’, he said who was the best goalkeeper with the one who had played and chose a favorite to win the Champions League.

“Why did you leave Juventus? You should go back,” a Mexican supporter asked Dani Alves. “Because they told me they would change their way of playing and it wasn’t true”Dani Alves answered sharply.

After leaving Barça with the freedom card, the Brazilian ended up in Serie A with the help of ‘Vecchia Signiora’, but it lasted only one season, before signing for the PSG for two other campaigns. In Turin, Dani Alves played 33 games, scored six goals, and gave six assists. Now he has revealed that the reason for his departure was an unfulfilled promise on the part of Massimiliano Allegri, the team coach that season 2016/17.

In other questions, Dani Alves said that the best goalkeeper he had ever played with was Marc André Ter Stegen, “my little brother & rdquor ;.

Another “little brother & rdquor; The one he referred to was his compatriot and teammate at PSG and Barça, Neymar Jr., when asked who would be the winner of the current edition of the Champions League. “I always encourage my little brother & rdquor ;, said Dani Alves, accompanied by a photo of Neymar.

Among the other answers, the former blue said that prefers to “give assists before scoring goals & rdquor;, that “playing as a winger is like riding a bicycle, once you learn, the rest is history & rdquor; and that he watches all the games he has played because “to improve you have to understand where you have failed. I am my biggest critic. & rdquor;