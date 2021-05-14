Dani Alves returns to the Seleçao

05/14/2021 at 4:44 PM CEST

Dani Alves, 38, returns to the Seleçao. The presence of the former Barcelona side is one of the main novelties of the call that Tite has announced today to play the qualifying matches for Qatar 2022 against Ecuador, on June 4, at the Beira-Rio stadium in Porto Alegre, and on June 8, in Asunción, against Paraguay. Brazil leads the South American qualifiers with four wins from four games.

The ex-Barcelona player has been called up to play as a right-back, a position that he has reoccupied with Hernán Crespo in the direction of Sao Paulo, since, since he joined the Morumbi team, he had acted as an organizer.

“Dani Alves lives in a good moment and has a great history in the Seleçao. In qualifying matches for the World Cup there is no time for recovery and he is playing at his physical peak. He has a great leadership capacity and that is very good for the group “, has pointed out Tite.

The other novelties of the Brazilian call is the presence of the central Lucas Veríssimo, currently at Benfica, from striker Gabigol, one of Flamengo’s fittest footballers and the midfielder Lucas Paquetá, from Olympique Lyon. The list includes four LaLiga footballers: the Madrid trio formed by Eder Miltao, Casemiro Y Vinicius Jr. and the mattress side, Renan Lodi.

THE 24 CALLED IN BRAZIL

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City) and Weverton (Palmeiras).

Side: Dani Alves (São Paulo), Danilo (Juventus), Alex Sandro (Juventus) and Renan Lodi (Atlético de Madrid).

Centrals: Eder Militão (Real Madrid), Lucas Veríssimo (Benfica), Marquinhos (PSG) and Thiago Silva (Chelsea).

Midfielders: Casemiro (Real Madrid), Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo), Fabinho (Liverpool) and Lucas Paquetá (Olympique Lyon).

Forwards: Everton Ceblinha (Benfica), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Gabigol (Flamengo), Neymar (PSG), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Richarlison (Everton) and Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid).

The CBF announced that it will only make public the list of those called up for the Copa América, which will be played in Argentina and Colombia between June 13 and July 10, on June 9. Tite He did not want to give clues about which players will take the continental tournament.