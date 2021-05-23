Dani Alves misses the Paulista final and his presence in the Seleçao is in danger

05/23/2021 at 05:28 CEST

The fireproof Dani Alves has been injured at the worst possible moment. This Sunday he will not be in the second match of the final of the Paulista Championship against Palmeiras (at 9:00 p.m. CETST). And, worst of all, according to the Brazilian press, his presence in the next Seleçao call is in serious danger.

If the former Blaugrana, now 38, does not recover in time from his knee discomfort, his place in the Canarinha could be occupied by Emerson Royal, that everything indicates that the next preseason will begin with the first team of Barcelona.

Dani Alves suffered a blow to his knee, which forced him to withdraw after half an hour from Palmeiras-Sao Paulo, which was played at dawn from Thursday to Friday at the Allianz Parque and ended with a 0-0 draw. What previously seemed like a simple blow became more complicated.

The side went through various imaging tests on Friday at a hospital in the capital of São Paulo. His club, however, has not communicated the extent of the injury and the period of absence. The only thing that is certain is that this Sunday he will miss the decisive match against Palmeiras, where he has the possibility of winning his first title with Sao Paulo, where he arrived in August 2019.

Hernán Crespo’s team will perform again on Tuesday, on the last day of the group stage of the Copa Libertadores, when it will host Sporting Cristal, with the aim of looking for a victory that allows him to reach the first position, provided that Racing de Avellaneda loses at home against Rentista.

Tite has summoned his players on Wednesday at Granja Comary, the CBF center in Teresópolis, to prepare for the 2022 World Cup qualifying matches against Ecuador, on Friday the 4th in Porto Alegre, and Paraguay, on Tuesday the 8th in Asunción. Initially, Alves He would have to concentrate on Monday the 31st together with the internationals who play in Brazil and those who will play in the Champions League final.

If Alves’ injury is confirmed, the one best positioned to take his place is Emerson Royal, who has been called up by the Olympic Seleçao, to play two friendlies in Belgrade against Cape Verde and Serbia.