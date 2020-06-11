LaLiga Santander resumes this Thursday with a very interesting Seville derby between Sevilla and Betis. A derby that, regardless of the expectation aroused by the return of the competition, comes hot due to statements by a historian of the Hispano club, Joaquín Caparrós, currently coach of Armenia.

06/10/2020

Act at 21:29

CEST

Sport.es

The veteran Utrera coach underestimated Betis, stressing that Sevilla’s superiority over him would be comparable to the superiority that a team like Barça can have with the Nerviano team.

Just one day before the match, another illustrious ex-Sevilla player jumped to the fore to rekindle the fire, recalling a goal scored in a derby played in the 2004-2005 season, also at Sánchez Pizjuán.

Is about Dani Alves, who defended the red and white jersey from 2002 to 2008, before signing for FC Barcelona.

The veteran Brazilian winger, the most successful footballer in football history, recalled the goal with which he opened Sevilla’s victory through his official twitter account with the images of the goal and subsequent celebration and a brief legend: “What else? great to be from Sevilla and score a goal against Betis.

Alves, who at that time wore a peculiar hairstyle, scored 1-0 in three minutes. Fernando would equalize for Betis, but Javi Navarro would seal the 2-1 that certified the victory of Nervona.

The Brazilian winger played 21 derbies between League and Cup, with a balance of 14 wins, 5 draws and 2 wins. In his five years as a Sevilla player, he has won two UEFA Cups, a European Super Cup, another from Spain and a Copa del Rey.

This is the tweet that Dani Alves has posted on his official twitter account to heat up the derby against Betis that will take place this Thursday from 10pm: