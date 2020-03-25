Dani Alves He has used his official Twitter account to reply to a follower and, incidentally, send a stick to the president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, and the management it is doing with the pandemic of coronavirus.

“The president is seeing the side of people like me, father of a family, self-employed, without any comfort, without rent at the end of the month, without reservations to be so long standing,” began a user writing to Dani Alves. “Before criticizing, try to side with the most humble people,” he concluded.

It didn’t take long for Dani Alves to respond to the follower, arguing Jair Bolsonaro’s mismanagement of the coronavirus, which he defined as a “flu”. “Then he should take care of you in this difficult period before you go to the streets”, began writing the ex of Barcelona or Seville and current footballer of Sao Paulo.

He should help you for as long as you are standing. For and that’s why we’re supposed to pay taxes, right? Health is more important than money and if you don’t have health you have nothing, “concluded Dani Alves. And is that in Brazil there are more than 2,000 infected and about 50 deaths from coronavirus and Bolsonaro argues that it will not spread excessively.