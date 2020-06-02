If you are one of those who loves to eat meat medium term then you should read this important information

The meat cooking medium is one of the favorites of red meat lovers, possibly the most consumed in the world and this is due to its appearance, cooked on the outside and pink and juicy on the inside.

According to specialists, overcooked meat can lose its nutritional values ​​and juiciness, however, it has also been widely discussed that red meat tends to have more bacteria than other meats, and for these to be eliminated, the meat must cook very well, only in this way will avoid poisoning and stomach problems.

Those who are more prone to possible bacteria from red meat are those who have a weak immune system, that is, the elderly, children or those who suffer from a disease.

For this reason, it is recommended and discussed both to comply with the correct hygiene measures when handling food, especially in ground or processed meats. Those meats that are less likely to catch bacteria are steaks, steaks and steaks, which is why in many restaurants they choose to leave the meat on average, as it is a little safer.

Even so, the great chefs choose to cook the meat well on the outside, only in this way they make sure to completely kill any possible bacteria from the outside

Despite everything, ground and minced meats are the ones that should always but always cook very well, and should never be red inside. While in the case of the loin, steaks and steaks can be eaten cooked round and round, since in these parts the bacteria cannot reach the muscle.