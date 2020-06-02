The Mexico City metro transports more than 4 million users every day through its twelve lines and 196 stations and more than 226 kilometers. With such a large number of people, distance and activity, it is impossible to be free of germs and bacteria. A study of the microbiome living in this transport published in the journal Nature found that there are around 50 thousand 174 operative taxonomic units (OTU) belonging to 1058 genres, of which only 10,000 are dangerous, to a greater or lesser extent, to humans. “The metro microbiome was dominated by the Actinobacteria phylum and by the Cutibacterium genera,” the study highlights.

“The main phyla detected were Actinobacteria, Firmicutes, Proteobacteria, Cyanobacteria, Bacteroidetes, Chloroflexi, Fusobacteria and Thermi and the most abundant known genera were Cutibacterium, Corynebacterium, Streptococcus and Staphylococcus.”

Although in a 2017 study it had been revealed that the main source of organisms was human skin (yes, in the subway we breathe the skin of others) in this new study by researchers Apolinar Misael Hernández, Daniela Vargas-Robles, Luis David Alcaraz and Mariana Peimbert more sources are revealed. In addition to the skin, bacteria originate from dust, saliva and the vagina, “without detection of fecal contribution,” they clarify.

But it is not that the microbiome is the same everywhere, in fact it varies depending on the line and season. The study specifies that there are important factors, such as differences in ventilation systems, whether the trains are pneumatic or not, pollution, temperature, humidity and even time, that determine the type of battery that the Metro inhabits.

“Furthermore, the architecture of the subway favors the presence of multiple aerosol particles from other sources, so the subway can be considered as a vast shared set for the horizontal exchange of microbes from particles derived from humans, soil and plant waste ”, they highlight.

The study determined that the station with The most bacterial diversity was Martín Carrera, followed by Cd. Azteca, Muzquiz, Tacuba and Indios Verdes. In contrast, the lowest diversity was found at the Insurgentes station on Line 1.

Bacteria are ubiquitous, so contact with them is inevitable, and not all are bad. They only exist and can harm us if we don’t take proper hygiene precautions like hand washing.

