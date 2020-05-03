On Monday at 2 in the afternoon a webcast will take place among a group of creditors from Argentina, who concentrate around 15% of the total debt that the government plans to restructure. In that meeting they will seek to evacuate doubts from other investors, including retailers, about the details of the proposal, both from a technical and legal point of view. But the message they will transmit has already been agreed upon. “This group believes that bondholders should reject the current offer.”

Although there is time until next Wednesday to define whether or not holders of securities accept Martín Guzmán’s aggressive exchange proposal, in practice there would be time to continue negotiating until May 22, which is when USD 500 million of interest is due. of the bonds that were not paid on April 22.

It is very possible that everything is in “limbo”: although a part of the bondholders will attend the exchange, a significant proportion will not accept it. With which the new debt would start trading normally, but a large proportion of bonds will default. In the 2005 exchange, the degree of acceptance of Argentina’s (also aggressive) proposal had reached 76.15%. Today that staff looks too high.

On Wall Street they discount that negotiations will continue several months after the transaction is closed until a final agreement is reached. It would be crazy, they interpret, that in the face of the gigantic fall that Argentina will suffer in the midst of the quarantine – as it happens in so many countries – it would bet on a recovery without access to markets.

While the government is walking down the ledge and taking great risks, the decision is to try to “shield” itself against the negative impact that a new default would mean. And all eyes are on the dollar.

Even though April is “high season” for the income of foreign currency from the soybean harvest, the Central Bank had to sell around USD 50 million a day in the last week. It means that the liquidations of the soybeans are the minimum indispensable and that the market continues to press for access to the official dollar.

That is why the head of the entity, Miguel Pesce, decided on Friday to restrict access to the exchange market (that is, they will not be able to hoard foreign exchange) to all companies that have accessed a line with a subsidy from the national State, such as the one that came out at a rate 24% for payment of wages. And this group will only be able to buy imports if they are goods destined for inputs necessary for production.

It was also limited to banks and exchange houses to operate in the exchange business, preventing stock companies from offering their clients this option. Some will have to adjust by buying foreign exchange patents to offer it.

The tourist balance is not a problem in the middle of the quarantine and possibly ends almost balanced in 2020. Nobody travels but nobody enters. What was originally sought with the PAIS tax (surcharge of 30% for all purchases in dollars) was “achieved” by the pandemic.

Summing up: the Central will no longer allocate reserves to pay the debt, nor will dollars go out for tourism, and there will only be foreign currency for importers in droplets. The objective is to shield the USD 43,500 million of reserves that remain in the Central, which is the last refuge to avoid an inflationary outbreak scenario. The goal is for the official exchange rate to continue to slide smoothly. In the year, the increase was 11.5%, even less than in most countries in the region, again generating a scenario of exchange rate delay.

But the official effort is far from exhausting in trying to “shield” the reserves. The focus is now on the “free” exchange rate, both in its “dollar exchange” version and in the “cash with settlement” version. Therein lies the “success” of an eventual default: to endure the storm as much as possible, avoiding a currency stampede that could generate a climate of great distrust.

In the last days, a series of measures took place that aim to reduce operations that point to exchange rate coverage in the stock markets. First, it was the Financial Information Unit that warned brokerage firms that behind these transactions there are hidden “money laundering” operations. And he made them complicit in case this is proven.

Then it was directly the National Securities Commission that requested information from stockbrokers about clients that operate large amounts in this market. It also forced common funds to pesify themselves: they will have to sell 75% of their holdings in dollarized assets before May 15, which would imply going out of about USD 1 billion in sovereign bonds, provincial titles and corporate debt.

Companies that have become indebted with subsidized credits will also not be able to participate in the “cash in hand” market from now on.

Thus, The only free market left to operate to obtain exchange rate coverage was also no longer. The search for refuge through the informal market, that is to say in the “blue” dollar, is supposed to be growing. Exactly what the Government should avoid.

The objective of these measures is clear: to prevent the exchange gap from continuing to widen, between the official and the “free” exchange rates. Although it is easier to close zero on reserves and keep the official dollar stable, it is much more difficult to control foreign exchange operations that go outside that circuit.

During Cristina Kirchner’s second term, that gap during the exchange rate took more than a year and a half to exceed 50%. Now he did it in six months, counting from the day after the presidential election, which was when the strongest restrictions were imposed.

But these kinds of limitations have short legs. In the midst of the brutal drop in activity, debt uncertainty and lack of clarity about the future economic plan, it will not be easy to keep the dollar under control or worse still if it stops operating. The “de-dollarization” of the economy that Guzmán now proclaims has already been attempted several times in Argentina, especially in the years that he spent as an academic in New York. Maybe you didn’t know.