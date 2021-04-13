Ibex 35 futures fall again: danger around 8,500 points

Company news:

JPMorgan raises Repsol’s recommendation from “underweight” to “neutral” (Reuters)

Italian regulator puts Cellnex’s purchase of the Hutchinson towers under review (Reuters)

Aena obtains 315 million from the EIB for its photovoltaic plan (Expansion)

Caixabank begins negotiations today for its employment adjustment of at least 7,000 workers (ABC)

Siemens Gamesa meets the requirements for the supply of 69 wind turbines to Crosswind (Reuters)

Norges breaks into Naturgy’s capital with 1.14% in full tender offer (Cinco Días)

Adolfo Domínguez joins forces with El Corte Inglés partner in Mexico to grow in the country (Cinco Días)

Nyesa announces expansion of the due diligence process for the takeover bid on IFFE FUTURA (Reuters)

Vertice 360 ​​reaches an agreement with Movistar + for the distribution of three of its main television channels (Reuters)

Renault raises an ERTE in Valladolid and Palencia due to the lack of supplies (El Confidencial)

QEV Technologies proposes to manufacture an electric in the factories of Nissan (Cinco Días)

Large hotels prepare large staff adjustments in Madrid (Cinco Días)

Javier Hidalgo resigns as CEO of Globalia after liquidating the group (El Confidencial)

The president of the CSN denounces pressure from Berkeley to authorize the uranium mine in Retortillo (elEconomista.es)

Veolia integrates Agbar as a strategic asset and closes the door to the sale raised by Suez (El Confidencial)

Microsoft to buy artificial intelligence and speech technology company Nuance Communications for about $ 16 billion, expanding its cloud solutions for healthcare customers (Reuters)

Economics and politics news:

US President Joe Biden on Monday wanted to show his interest in working with Republicans in Congress with a bipartisan meeting at the White House, as lawmakers prepared to discuss his $ 2.3 trillion proposal to improve the US infrastructure (Reuters)

Spain will offer incentives to delay retirement (Reuters)

Spain will administer the J&J vaccine to people between 70 and 79 years old (Reuters)

Euskadi for the gas survey in Álava by the Climate Law (Expansion)

Brazil to have news on digital currencies soon: head of central bank (Reuters)

Schedule:

– Council of Ministers (0930h)

– Plenary session of the Congress (1500h)

– Plenary of the Senate (1600h)

– The Minister of Economy, Nadia Calviño, attends the meeting of the Interministerial Commission for Recovery, Transformation and Resilience (1100h)

– The Treasury auctions 6 and 12 month bills

– Global Dominion Access holds an ordinary general shareholders’ meeting in Bilbao (1230h)

– The president of Farmaindustria, Juan López-Belmonte, stars in the informative meeting Foro Salud organized by Nueva Economía Fórum (1100h)

Macroeconomic data:

Local Time

Country

Indicator Name

Period

Reuters Poll

Prior

08:00

United Kingdom

GDP Est 3M / 3M

Feb

-1.9%

-1.7%

08:00

United Kingdom

GDP Estimate MM

Feb

0.6%

-2.9%

08:00

United Kingdom

GDP Estimate YY

Feb

-8.3%

-9.2%

10:30

United Kingdom

Industrial Output MM

Feb

0.5%

-1.5%

10:30

United Kingdom

Industrial Output YY

Feb

-4.5%

-4.9%

10:30

United Kingdom

Manufacturing Output MM

Feb

0.5%

-2.3%

10:30

United Kingdom

Manufacturing Output YY

Feb

-5.1%

-5.2%

10:30

United Kingdom

Goods Trade Balance GBP

Feb

-10.400B

-9.826B

11:00

Germany

ZEW Economic Sentiment

Apr

79.0

76.6

11:00

Germany

ZEW Current Conditions

Apr

-53.0

-61.0

14:30

United States

Core CPI YY, NSA

Sea

1.5%

1.3%

14:30

United States

CPI MM, SA

Sea

0.5%

0.4%

14:30

United States

CPI YY, NSA

Sea

2.5%

1.7%

Financial markets:

Asian stocks were cautious after the US markets fell as investors waited for the start of the corporate earnings season and the release of essential inflation data indicating how the global recovery from the pandemic will unfold.

Oil prices rose after data from China pointed to rising imports from the world’s second largest oil consumer and also on tensions in the Middle East after the Yemen-based Houthi movement said it had soared. missiles against Saudi oil facilities.

Financial markets were forecasting a 10-point open rise for the London FTSE at 6,899, a 40-point advance for the Frankfurt DAX at 15,255, and a 15-point gain for the Paris CAC at 6,177.