D’Angelo Russell he barely spent a few months in Golden State Warriors (From the start of this campaign until he was transferred to Minnesota Timberwolves in February in exchange for Andrew Wiggins). He arrived in the movement that had brought Kevin Durant to the Brooklyn Nets and, despite the shortness of his stay, his memories and his experience it seems that it could not have been better:

“It was doping. The winning culture that they have is not easy to build. They are things that take time. You see the culture that they have inside and it is not strange that they win. You understand perfectly that they have had the success that they have had. They just do the right thing” .

“There are a lot of insider minds related to basketball within the Warriors. It was like doping me, I really enjoyed the whole experience a lot,” continued Juancho Hernangomez’s now teammate at Minnesota Timberwolves.

Russell’s career in the Warriors was 33 games in which he played at a high level, averaging 23.6 points, 6.2 assists and 3.6 dueling rebounds. He hardly even played a few matches on the track with Stephen Curry. His game, similar to that of Curry and Klay Thompson, made his continuity in the medium term in the California franchise unlikely, hence it was transferred.

Now, in a rebuilding Wolves, you can probably find your place to try to lead a franchise. He already showed in the Nets last season that he has an All Star level. He must continue to do so.

