Last week we told you about Spike Chunsoft’s plans to celebrate Danganronpa’s 10th anniversary. The developer confirmed that she has several surprises on the way and the first one has already come to light.

Spike Chunsoft revealed that he is preparing Anniversary Editions of the main installments of the saga. In addition, these versions of Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc, Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair and Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony will arrive on a new platform.

Spike Chunsoft to relaunch Danganronpa installments

The news caught many followers of the visual novels by surprise; however, it did not leave everyone satisfied. The reason? The anniversary editions of the saga will come to mobile devices.

Spike Chunsoft has not yet confirmed a release date for ports. For now we know that all 3 games will have a new user interface, touch controls, an event gallery, expressions and voices, as well as an art section.

Due to this announcement, many hope that the anniversary versions will also come to consoles later, especially on Nintendo Switch. For now, nothing is confirmed, so we will have to wait.

On the other hand, the developer confirmed that the first transmission focused on the anniversary of the saga will take place on May 21. Some special guests and developers will participate in it.

The celebrations are expected to include the announcement of a new game, but Spike Chunsoft has not hinted at it. Despite the passing of the years, the series still enjoys very good popularity and has already sold more than 3.5 million copies.

Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc, Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair and Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony will hit mobile on a date to be confirmed. Go to this link to read more news about the series.

