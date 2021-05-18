Dane DeHaan would rather do something new than return as the Green Goblin

Rumors about seeing the Spiderverse on “Spider-Man: No Way Home” they continue to “tail”. Every week there is some new information or minimal detail that points in that direction, but at the official level we continue to know nothing at all. Days ago we had the statements of Andrew Garfield showing himself very blunt in that he knows absolutely nothing about a possible return, and now they have asked him Dane dehaan.

Rumors about the third Spider-Man movie have pointed to the return of Tobey Maguire and Garfield as Spider-Man, the participation of Willem Dafoe as Norman Osborn to place him as the great villain of the Marvel movie, or the also participation of Kirsten Dunst of new like Mary Jane. However, DeHaan does not seem to be placed in many rumors as part of the film, even though he gave life to Harry Osborn / Green Goblin in the second The Amazing Spider-Man movie.

This past January, DeHaan flatly affirmed that he does not participate in “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, being at that time completely unaware of all the information that sounded about the film. Now, in a new interview, the actor has shown little interest in returning to put himself in the shoes of Green Goblin, because he prefers to undertake new projects:

I would hope to undertake something new, for sure. The exciting thing for me is always doing new things, and I’m sure something like that will show up again in my life, and I’m excited to see what it is.

However, this does not mean that he does not participate in any superhero movie, only that he hopes to do something new and different from what he has done in the past. In fact, in his statements at the beginning of the year, he stated that he would not say no to participating in a superhero movie.

Via information | Comic book