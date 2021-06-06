Dane DeHaan explains why he doesn’t want to reprise his role from ‘the Amazing Spider-Man 2’

The theory that the multiverses will play a key role in all the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe proposals has fans crazy, but insane, especially in the case of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’. Everything is incessant rumors about who returns or not in the third adventure headed by Tom Holland that, despite being in the hands of Sony, could have a special weight in Phase 4 marvelita.

So recently the flame was fanning around the possibility of Willem Dafoe returning as the Green Goblin but also as the main villain; and Emma Stone was “forced” to deny that her Gwen Stacy is going to return in any way. Now it’s Dane DeHaan who gets on the denial bandwagon underlining that he has no interest in retaking his Green Goblin from ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2: The Power of Electro’.

Better let it be

From DeHaan’s attitude it can be interpreted that that brief foray into the world of Spider-Man It is something that knew little at the time, but it is better to leave as is. “At this point in my life I prefer to do something new. I love those kinds of movies, they are so much fun to make and something incredible to be a part of. But I don’t think I would like to go back and pick up something I did seven years ago … At the time, it seemed like something he was going to do for a long time, something really cool and exciting, like everything that was supposed to happen to him. [aquel Spider-Man encarnado por Andrew Garfield] and finally it did not happen … It would have been incredible, something really great in my life, “he said during the promotion of ‘Lisey’s story’ in conversation with The Playlist.