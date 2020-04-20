One more Monday, the offers in apps and games have returned to the Google Play Store. Several developers around the world have decided downgrade some of his best creations, offering us the possibility of getting them totally free, or with great discounts in some cases.

Among today’s offers, it is possible to find titles such as Bad North: Jotunn Edition, Dandara or Neverwinter Nights, among many other games. It will also be possible to get, for a limited time, free and discounted apps like NT Calculator. Before we begin, we remind you that you can still get Hitman Go totally free, a game that usually costs around 7 euros.

Payment applications on Android on offer

WiFi Analyzer (No Ads) – WiFi Test | 1.09 euros 3.19

My Dictionary: polyglot | 2.29 euros 4.99

WiFi Master (No Ads) – WiFi Analyzer | 1.09 euros 2.09

Pocket Note Pro – Handwriting | 1.79 euros 4.49

Cryptomator | 5.99 euros 9.99

Multi-Screen Voice Calculator Pro | 1.19 euros 6.99

Who uses my WiFi (No Ad) – WiFi Scanner | 1.09 euros 2.09

My Purses | 1.79 euros 3.79

NT Converter – Premium Unit Converter | 1.69 euros 3.39

TileStorm | 1.39 euros 4.19

Free paid Android applications

Paid games for Android on sale

Dandara: Trials of Fear | 2.59 euros 5.49

Bad North: Jotunn Edition | 2.99 euros 5.49

Kathy Rain | 1.99 euros 5.49

Whispers of a Machine | 1.99 euros 5.49

SpellKeeper | 0.59 euros 1.99

Spirit HD | 1.39 euros 4.19

Machinarium | 1.99 euros 4.99

Dungeons and Healer: Raid Manager | 0.99 euros 2.99

Forget-Me-Not | 1.39 euros 4.19

Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition | 5.49 euros 10.99

Battle Chasers: Nightwar | 3.99 euros 9.99

The Inner World | 0.99 euros 2.99

Bridge Constructor Portal | 2.49 euros 5.49

Kiwanuka | 1.39 euros 4.19

Lovecraft’s Untold Stories | 4.19 euros 9.99

Juggle! | 1.39 euros 2.79

Stardash – Remastered | 0.69 euros 1.89

Bleentoro Pro | 0.99 euros 1.89

Dark Quest 2 | 2.79 euros 4.69

The Last Dream (Full) | 2.35 euros 4.69

Super64Pro | 1.59 euros 3.09

Free Android paid games

Icons and personalization of payment for Android on sale

ENIX – Icon Pack (SALE !!!) (early access) | 0.89 euros 1.69

Retro Lcd White Klwp | 1.19 euros 1.89

Despotism 3k (Despotism 3k) | 1.79 euros 3.79

Bliss – Icon Pack | 0.69 euros 1.39

Knots Live Wallpaper | 0.99 euros 1.99

Flora: Icon Pack Material | 0.69 euros 2.19

Free payment icons and customization for Android

