The death of the businessman, choreographer and dancer, 59 years old, it appeared in New York and caused pain among the Valle del Cauca who remember his steps as a tango dancer and founder of the ‘Viejo rincón’ in Cali and ‘La barraca de Lorena’ in Bogotá.

He was recognized with the dance partner of Wilman and Maite, also because in their establishments music shows were given way in the 80s and 90s.

Wilman Sánchez Cabrera, born on January 17, 1961, from his youth went to study music and dance at the Popular Institute of Culture (IPC) in Cali, where he specialized in folk dance.

Then he entered to study accounting and business administration at the Javeriana University, where he served as a dance teacher.

By forming the couple Wilman and Maité Jaramillo they become the first Colombians to win a World Tango Championship.

They spent almost two decades in various countries (Argentina, Spain, England and the United States) and shared a project that became recognized on Quinta de Cali street. Wilman and Maité founded the ‘Old Corner’ in 1987, where the first seeds of music magazines were given.

Since 2002 he went to Bogotá, where he staged ‘La barraca de Lorena’, with the name of the singer Lorena Urrea, who was his partner and mother of a son.

In the last five years, Wilman Sánchez Cabrera, father of two children, has lived in Queens, in New York. He was there as a manager of a restaurant chain, until the end of March when he felt sick.

As the days went by, he was diagnosed with coronavirus and was confined at Long Island Hospital in New York.

Juan Carlos Sánchez, businessman and one of Wilman’s five brothers, says that he made history in entertainment and shows in Cali by opening doors for dancers and singers.

Lorena Urrea, singer of Delirio, lived 28 years with Wilman, with whom she had her second son, Nicolás. She refers to him as an artist and entrepreneur and a great partner and father.

Maité, with whom he devoted himself at the dance, says that will always bear the image of an unforgettable entrepreneur, dreamer and artist.

Yeni G. Sánchez wrote to him: “There are no words to say goodbye to a man so full of life, so dedicated to everything he did … you gave us the best upbringing for your nephews and children .. Infinite thanks uncle, you leave us An immense pain and more when knowing that your departure was not deserved, it breaks my soul not to see you one last time but I am calm because I was able to say goodbye last night and remind you that you will always be the pride of the Sánchez … From the Heaven take care of us with the old men and my Erickiki .. I’ll forever (sic) “.

