“Dance with me” Carlos Rivera falls in love with dance on Tik Tok | Instagram

Once again he did it again! The singer Carlos Rivera caused a stir in the popular network of Tik Tok after showing an energetic choreography in which he made a waste of movements as rarely seen.

This time, Carlos Rivera placeholder image He left his fans speechless not so much for his acting skills but for his talent on the track that he has more than demonstrated.

In one of the videos that he shared on his Tik Tok account, Carlos Rivera appears performing a series of movements that lit the spirits of his viewers in one of his shows.

Dance with me … #foryou #trending Banana (feat. Shaggy) [DJ FLe – Minisiren Remix] – Conkarah, was the message that appears in the description of the video that was published by the native of Huamantla last 2020.

Undoubtedly, a choreography that would make a large part of the audience that enjoyed dancing together with the interpreter of “Regresame mi corazón”, Carlos Augusto Rivera Guerra, left the soul on the track.

Dancing is one of his great skills that has even led him to be similar to the artist on different occasions Chayanne.

The Mexican composer wiggled his hips with great rhythm, circling the stage while he was accompanied by a group of choristers and a remix song with which he was inspired by taking his best steps.

Undoubtedly the video did not stop having reactions and comments, since surely his followers miss the fact of being able to enjoy seeing him again on stage, after his presentations were paralyzed due to the pandemic.

It was in recent days that Carlos Augusto Rivera, 35, was captured after his return from Spain where he was approached by the media to whom he shared his impressions about his most recent release, the album “Leyendas”.

The also prominent theater actor who has triumphed in musicals such as “The Lion King” and “Mamma Mia”, said he was very happy with the response after the promotion he made by the old continent

Very happy with the results, particularly the teachers, we have been releasing the videos that we were making with them, with which we had the opportunity to be.

The famous boyfriend of Cynthia Rodríguez, announced that he would soon make a trip to Spain where he will stay for about a week.

The remembered contestant of “The academy“He recalled his career 17 years after graduating from the reality show in which he was crowned one of the winners.

In the middle of the talk, the media took the opportunity to question the plans with the host of “Venga la Alegría” which, as confirmed several weeks ago, “they already share the same roof.”

Carlos Augusto Rivera confessed that until now they do not have wedding plans since they are very “happy”, the native of Tlaxcala did not rule out that at some point they would announce details of their wedding, however, for the moment they have not raised it yet.

It’s not that we don’t plan, it’s not that we don’t think about it, but we’re still not setting a date for what it has to be, he said.

Even the remembered judge of programs such as “La Voz” and “Who is La Mascara?”, Shared that he does not rule out the idea of ​​becoming a father with Cynthia Rodríguez, even before the wedding, something he does not see No problem noted, further revealed that he would like at least two children.