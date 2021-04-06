Dance twerking! Mia Khalifa moves her hips very flirtatious | Instagram

Mia Khalifa recognized model, businesswoman and ex actress who also today a great Instagram celebrity, shared a video where she appears very excited twerking.

Sarah Joe Chamoun Full name of the beautiful Lebanese Mia Khalifa, she enjoyed the song performed by Benny Blanco & Gracie Abrams entitled Unlearn.

He shared this video through his stories days ago, but you can have the joy of enjoying it as many times as you want because it has been downloaded for you.

Although he could not follow the lipsinc perfectly, this melody as mentioned in the video makes him have several feelings at the same time.

The model and businesswoman is wearing gray pans and a yellow tank top with some pink spots.

In the video he was in the garden, he probably left the cell phone recharged on some chairs that can be seen immediately, Mia Khalifa was enjoying a bit of the sun that illuminated the whole place.

In most of the video We see the 27-year-old girl with her back, therefore her later charms were the protagonists of the publication that was shared 5 days ago on Instagram