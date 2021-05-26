Dance Twerk TODAY, Lourdes Munguía surprises with great figure | INSTAGRAM

One of the actresses from TV In Mexico who has shown that age is only a number is Lourdes Munguía, who on this occasion was in charge of dancing Twerk with his dance partner at 60 years old in full Program TODAY.

Before the dance and the results Andrea Legarreta She was very excited and confessed that for her it is an admiration to be able to see a lady like Lourdes Munguía dancing Y having fun with a young man in this way something that is really admirable.

In short, she really enjoyed her dance and considers it good because I gave it a good grade in the contest that is gaining the attention of the audience.

Galilea quickly expressed “perreo perreo” at the moment of seeing how they finished their dance so entertaining and well executed, he waited for the words of his partner Andrea.

Andrea Legarreta even thanked Lourdes for what she did on the track in addition to also admiring her beauty and she was recognized in front of the cameras as well as the beauty of the young man who seems to have drawn a little attention to the conductive. Of course on the set of the show everyone celebrated this dance.

For his part, the ex – Latin Lover wrestler confessed that he hopes they have practiced and trained a lot to do this type of dance because he considers that the urban genre needs a lot of training to dance properly and with the necessary energy.

This was said in a good way, hoping that they got the message and that they could improve so as not to leave the contest and have a chance to win it.

Latin Lover considers that they need to practice much more although we are already engaged, he considers that the contest needs a better level and that to win it they would have to put much more effort than what they did this time.

For her part, Lolita also gave her opinion, she considers that they were on time and that they complied with the choreography but that they failed to comply with the style in a good way.

He also gave the careful observation that they were interpreting a song by Rosalía so there were mixed genres of flamenco and urban genre and from his point of view they were not complied with correctly.

Well as we know the judges always have their opinions and most of the time they are different, however it seems that some of them do not touch their hearts to say what they really think without fear ah make some of the participants feel bad.

In spite of everything, Lourdes Munguía always maintained her posture and her smile, a positive attitude that is taking her to good places, in addition to showing that with a good attitude and a lot of effort you can go far but what matters most of all is to have a good time. while having fun and living fully.