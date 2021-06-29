Dance Sylvia Pasquel After Silvia Pinal’s hospitalization!

Sylvia Pasquel dances After Silvia Pinal’s hospitalization! | Instagram

It was like the actress Sylvia Pasquel, decided to respond to everyone before the controversy over the recent hospitalization of Silvia Pinal, the daughter of the “Diva of the Mexican Cinema” was captured very happy performing a dance inspired by Marc Anthony.

Through social networks it was like Silvia Pasquel He reappeared while dancing “Vivir mi vida” by Marc Anthony a few hours after finding out that his mother Silvia Pinal had been hospitalized for health problems.

Together with the images, Pasquel appears enjoying the subject of Jennifer López’s ex, so he wrote a message that reads

I am going to laugh, I am going to enjoy myself and I am going to live to the fullest because there is only one life. Starting the week with all the attitude! How about your beautiful start to the week?

Immediately, the followers of the popular TV actress and theater did not hesitate to react to the publication by dedicating several messages, including one from their daughter, Michelle Salas who wrote him some loving words: “I love you.”

Meanwhile, Fernando Ciangherotti reacted by applauding the attitude of the daughter of “Doña Silvia”: “With everything Nana.”

Hello Silvia !!! … When you return to the theater I went to see my friend the fat excellent work and your excellent actress greetings, Wow master, That’s allooo # positive attitude so my Toki, it was read in other messages.

It was Silvia Pasquel herself who would have calmed the situation after making herself known about the admission of 89-year-old Silvia Pinal to the hospital. The actress ruled out that it was something serious since, according to what she pointed out, it was only for the purpose of performing routine examinations.

The eldest daughter of the actress, politician, businesswoman and producer, said that her mother only came for a series of routine analyzes, reiterating that she is in good health.

Regarding the information that my mom is in the hospital, it is only to perform some routine exams. Everything is fine. Thanks. Sylvia Pasquel commented, ruling out that the reasons were due to high blood pressure as it became known through some media.

It was last Monday when, through the morning of “Venga la Alegría”, the journalist Flor Rubio commented that the histrionic was hospitalized in a clinic in Mexico City.

In the #VLA #Show Zone we inform you that the information that Silvia Pinal is hospitalized allegedly for a blood pressure problem # MiLunesSerá has transpired.

Moments later, Stephanie Salas’ mother, Sylvia Pasquel, 71, contacted Javier Poza to whom she clarified all the details about the transfer of the “theater pioneer” to the hospital, ruling out any serious problems with her condition. Given this, Javier Poza sent his best wishes to the host of “Woman cases of real life.”

We hope that Doña Silvia Pinal is well, I want to believe that it is also a matter that has to do with her age, so any symptoms related to this, it is better to be checked by a specialist and taken to a hospital where her condition can be monitored.

Unfortunately, a few days ago, Sylvia Elizabeth Banquells Pinal, came out to deny false rumors that caused great alarm about the state of the Mexican actress, business, politician and producer, when on June 18 Sylvia Pasquel came out to deny that her mother had lost life.