The Macholah Dance School will screen live three choreographic pieces based on Disney stories, which have already been taken to different stages of the country. The initiative arises with the aim of bringing healthy recreation to Salvadoran families.

Faced with desert scenarios due to the pandemic, artists, schools or cultural entities are looking for ways to stay active and not distance themselves from their loyal public, which is why social networks, streaming and everything “live” have served as a oasis. And it has also used the Macholah Dance School.

This Salvadoran institution, with 24 years of work in dance, has prepared three performances in scenes that will be broadcast in the form of Facebook Live during the rest of the Sundays in April and the first of May. According to the entity, these productions are intended “so that the Salvadoran people can enjoy healthy moments with the family and enjoy our shows from home.”

With this decision, on April 26 the work “Beauty and the Beast” will be broadcast on the official website of the Macholah Dance School. This piece is based on the story that Disney created in 1991, in which a French girl manages to break a spell that had turned a prince into a beast. In Macholah’s adaptation, this choreography stars dancer and former TV host Lili Quant and dancer and presenter Henry Urbina.

Continuing with the broadcast of magical stories with a Disney label, Macholah prepares for May 3 the screening of “Aladdin”. This dance had two acts, premiered in March 2019 and had the leading roles of Daniel Estrada, such as Aladdín, and the dancers Daniela González and María José Ruiz in the role of Jasmine.

Another dance that families can enjoy will be “Coco”. This is one of the most recent animations from Disney (2017), and tells the story of Miguel, a boy who wants to follow the legacy of his ancestors: to be a singer. The video will air on May 10. All screenings will begin at 4:00 p.m.

