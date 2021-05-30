‘Dance of the Fireflies’, Season 2: Everything We Know

Netflix has confirmed that ‘The fireflies dance‘will return with a second season. What should we expect after that ‘cliffhanger’? ‘The dance of the fireflies’: We tell you what happened in the end of the first season.

Spoilers for ‘Dance of the Fireflies’ below.

‘The fireflies dance‘he won’t be a favorite in awards season, but no one takes away his binge drinking ability, thanks in large part to Katherine Heigl Y Sarah Chalke. In the latest dose of cozy and realistic Netflix viewing, the two stars abandon the hospitable life of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and ‘Scrubs’ for something much healthier.

After devouring Ten episodes of addictive drama and questionable wigsYou are probably wondering when you can take your next walk down Firefly Lane again. Well you’re in luck: Netflix has renewed the series for a season 2. And so we will know what happens after the end that the first one left us.

‘Dance of the Fireflies’, Season 2: When will it premiere?

Before the announcement of the renewal, Heigl said in The Washington Post that she had her “fingers, toes, everyone, crossed” so fans can spend more time with Tully and Kate., for at least three seasons. And his prayers worked.

‘Dance of the Fireflies’ has been renewed for a second season, but the question is: When will new episodes arrive? Production delays continue to plague the industry at this time from the COVID-19 pandemic, but the second seasons are always easier to develop because the cast and crew are already in place.

This means that Season 2 of ‘The Fireflies Dance’ could arrive, at the earliest, in early 2022Although if we’re realistic, it seems more likely that we’ll have to wait until fall 2022. And honestly, it would be perfect, because just like ‘Gilmore Girls’ and ‘Sweet Magnolias’, ‘The Firefly Dance’ is the epitome from the autumnal series.

‘Dance of the Fireflies’, season 2: who will return?

With all the drama in ‘The Firefly Dance’, you never know when someone is going to screw her up, but at least we are sure that we will see the following faces again in a second season:

Katherine Heigl as Tully HartAli skovbye like young tullySarah Chalke as Kate MularkeyRoan curtis like young kateBen lawson as Johnny RyanBeau garrett as CloudYael yurman as Marah, Kate’s teenage daughter

Ben might not make it to a third season, if we have to stick to that ‘cliffhanger’…

‘Dance of the Fireflies’, Season 2: How will the story continue?

The final moments of the first season of ‘The Dance of the Fireflies’ are … well, it’s a lot to process. Of all the mysteries that the ending sets, perhaps the most fundamental is: Why does Kate hate Tully so much now?

“When I said I could never forgive you for what you did, what do you think I meant?” Kate says as she leads her best friend away from her own father’s funeral.

Katherine Heigl talked about this scene on Oprah Mag recently, and while she can’t reveal exactly what’s going on, she does. ruled out the possibility that whoever stood between them was Johnny, Kate’s husband. “It can’t be that Tully is sleeping with Johnny. I don’t think any friendship could overcome that. I will fight to the death to keep it that way,” Heigl said.

In the novel by Kristin hannahWe see a rift between the two friends after Tully invites Kate and her daughter Marah to discuss their relationship live on television. “Tully was trying to help, but in a really thoughtless way: it was all about herself,” says Katherine. “She does not realize that she is publicly humiliating her friend on television and at the same time siding with the 14-year-old. That would be enough to seriously break the friendship.“.

It remains to be seen if that happens in the series, But what about Johnny? Will he survive the explosion that devastated his group in Iraq?

Answers to this and more appear in the original material, though Netflix may deviate from this to keep fans intrigued. Let’s hope they do, because in the second half of the book, which will likely form the basis for season two, a tragedy occurs that Kate and Tully can’t just walk away from.

If you want to know more about that development full of spoilers, do not miss the explained ending of ‘The Dance of the Fireflies’.

‘Dance of the Fireflies’, Season 2: When will we see the trailer?

The new images for the series wouldn’t arrive until at least early 2022, but in the meantime, don’t miss out. Kristin Hannah’s sequel book, Fly Away, which could inspire a third season and beyond. The novel’s description reads: “A single tragic choice and a phone call in the middle of the night will unite these women and take them on a moving and powerful journey of redemption. Each has lost her way and it will take one another. the other, and perhaps a miracle to transform their lives. ”

