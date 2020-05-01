Thanks to images captured by the Spitzer Space Telescope, lAstronomers managed to observe two massive black holes that seem to dance with each other by their movement.

Scientists have explained how the ‘dancing’ of black holes creates a flare brighter than a trillion stars, with the help of data from the Spitzer telescope.

Because black holes have such a strong gravitational pull that even light cannot escape, they cannot be observed directly and are therefore difficult to study.

Also, after more than 120 years of observations and decades of computer model building, astronomers finally figured out what these black holes are doing, thanks to data from NASA’s now retired Spitzer Space Telescope.

The two “dancing” black holes are 3.5 billion light-years from Earth at the center of a galaxy called OJ 287.

This artist’s concept shows the NASA Spitzer Space Telescope. (Image credit: NASA / JPL-Caltech)

The larger of the two is one of the largest black holes ever found, weighing in at over 18 billion times the mass of the Sun.

Orbiting around this large black hole is a much smaller one that is approximately 150 million times the mass of the Sun.

Twice every 12 years, the smallest black hole passes through the largest accretion disk, or the flat band of dust and gas that falls into the black hole, creating bright flashes of light.

This animation shows the orbit of the smallest black hole around its largest black hole companion in galaxy OJ 287. (Image credit: NASA / JPL-Caltech.

Because the little boy’s orbit is irregular, his position changes with each 12-year cycle around his partner, these flashes do not occur on a regular schedule. Sometimes they can occur as little as a year apart, while other times it can take up to a decade between outbreaks.

The apparently random timing of flares has made it difficult for astronomers to figure out exactly what kind of “dance” these black holes are doing.

A computer simulation in 2010 was able to predict the outbreaks in one to three weeks. In 2018, another group of researchers published a new model that they said could predict the occurrence of eruptions in four hours.

Now, in a new study, published April 28 in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, the same group of researchers reported that Spitzer’s observations of a flare on July 31, 2019 confirmed that his model is correct.

The Spitzer Space Telescope, which NASA decommissioned in January, was in the right place at the right time to observe the flare that day, when no other telescope on Earth or in space could see it. At that time, OJ 287 was on the opposite side of the Sun from Earth’s perspective.

CHINA WANTS TO BRING LUNAR SAMPLES TO EARTH

Black Holes Fulfill Einstein’s Theory of Relativity

“Einstein’s general relativity predicts that the attached orbits of one object around another are not closed, as in Newtonian gravity, but move forward on the plane of motion.”

This was stated by Reinhard Genzel, director of the Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics in Garching, Germany, through a statement.

The findings

Also, this breakthrough strengthened the evidence that Sagittarius A *, located at the center of the Milky Way, has to be a supermassive black hole four million times the mass of the Sun.

Sagittarius A * is the supermassive black hole at the center of our galaxy (each galaxy is believed to have a supermassive black hole at its center).

What is a supermassive black hole?

A supermassive black hole is a black hole with a mass on the order of millions or tens of billions of solar masses.

Scientific studies strongly suggest that the Milky Way has a supermassive black hole at the galactic center, called Sagittarius A *.

Finally, astronomers hope that the black hole system in OJ 287 will generate gravitational waves that are strong enough to alter the orbit of the smallest black hole, according to a statement.

It also reads:

VALENTINA TERESHKOVA: THE FIRST WOMAN IN SPACE

WHY THE WAR ?: LETTERS BETWEEN EINSTEIN AND FREUD