Dance meets its audience again at the Theater of the Palace of Fine Arts

MEXICO CITY. The National Dance Company (CND) will meet again with his audience in the Main Hall of the Palace of Fine Arts with a Ballet Gala, which will include duets, adages and solos interpreted alternately by the first dancers, soloists and corps de ballet of the group of the National Institute of Fine Arts (INBA).

The program, the agency details in a statement, will integrate fragments of act III of Bluebeard, version of Vasily Medvedev; the adage of Giselle and Albrecht, from the masterpiece of romanticism, Giselle, by Anton Dolin; the pas de deux of Diana and Acteón, of La Esmeralda, by Agrippina Vaganova; and the solo from The Death of the Swan, by Michel Fokine.

Likewise, the grand pas de deux of act IV of Don Quixote; the pas de deux of the wedding of Aurora, from Sleeping Beauty; the grand pas d ‘action and the grand pas of Gamzatti and Solor, from La bayadera; choreographies by Marius Petipa.

The return of the CND to Palace of Fine Arts that, in addition, it is their stage home, “it means a great commitment” for its directors Elisa Carrillo and Cuauhtémoc Nájera, in the artistic, and David Bear, in the executive; who expressed that, although the virtual offer of the group has not stopped, it is important to resume the face-to-face activity. “It is a different experience that a face-to-face show offers, in this case art in motion,” they say.

The functions will take place on Thursday, June 10, at 8:00 p.m.; Saturday 12, at 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.; and on Sunday the 13th, at 12:00 and 17:00, following the protocols for health care. The functions will have a permitted capacity of 141 people.

