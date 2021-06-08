Dance Kimberly Loaiza with a tiny crossover top and shorts! | Instagram

Known as La Lindura Mayor la Joven musical artist Kimberly Loaiza shared a video where she appears dancing, the striking thing is that she is doing it with an outfit that is quite revealed and above all flirtatious.

Every day that passes the beautiful 23-year-old celebrity tends to publish more and more revealing content, either alone or also accompanied by her husband Juan de Dios Pantoja with whom we have seen her show off her charms in her latest publications.

There is no doubt that as the years have passed the interpreter of “Do not be jealous“She has only grown not only as an artist but also as a woman, she is already the mother of two small and adorable children Kima and Juanito and she is becoming more and more popular.

Maybe Kimberly loaiza She thought that it is time to also show a little of her beautiful figure, this for sure because for a while she felt a little uncomfortable with her body, thanks to the negative comments that some people began to tell her, however, both her husband and her cute They were tasked with making her feel beautiful.

East video He shared it on his official Tiktok account two days ago, to this day it has almost half a million red hearts, 9756 comments and 2.4 million views, Kim Loaiza appears dancing to a song by Nio García & Flow La Movie titled AM .

The beautiful mother of Kima and Juanito appears wearing some denim shorts with fringes at the bottom, which could be said to hide a bit how short they are, she also wears a top which is also as short as possible, it has a strip In fact, it looks like a white swimsuit with shorts on top.

It would not be a surprise if it was actually just a swimsuit because it is located in a beautiful place with a beach, it is not known if this video was recorded in Acapulco or in Mazatlan Sinaloa Because recently the couple decided to visit their family in the beautiful port known as La Perla del Pacífico.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE PHOTO.

The place where it is located could be a park because of the type of asphalt on which it is standing, also in the back we find a beautiful and old tree that immediately attracts attention because it has some roots from outside.

Some of his followers are excited because Tiktok is where The Biggest Cuteness he usually answers some of the comments that are written to him, although surely it will be understood that being thousands he could not answer them all completely.

Surely Kim Loaiza tends to respond to the first comments that appear in her publications, as we can see in this one.

Today the young influencer has 44.7 million followers in this application, for months she has been in the top 50 of the most followed around the world.

It would not be a surprise if we find her among the first places, she has undoubtedly surpassed international stars and will continue to do so thanks to how entertaining her videos are and also her charisma in them.

Something that also helps her is her own family because when she appears next to her husband and children Kima Sofía and Juan de Dios Pantoja Loaiza, Kim tends to have even more reproductions and red hearts, especially since her two precious children have become two mini celebrities just like her and her husband, loved and adored by millions of fans who support them.