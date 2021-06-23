Dance flirtatious! Mia Khalifa shows off twerks on video

Dance flirtatious! Mia Khalifa shows off her twerk on video | Instagram

Surprisingly the model, actress and businesswoman Mia Khalifa left more than one of her followers with their mouths open because she was dancing a little reggaeton on video, also adding a few steps of twerk extremely flirtatious.

Surely what caught the attention of the millions of fans of the young Lebanese celebrity is that he was singing in Spanish, although rather he did a very entertaining lipsync so much that almost 900 thousand fans have liked his video.

East video He had shared it first on his Instagram stories, although the reaction from his fans was probably so great that he decided to share it on his Instagram feed.

The song that Mia khalifa he was singing in his publication entitled: Do not fail me by Amenazzy, Tokischa, while we saw his lips move he did it at the same time with his hips.

In her video she was wearing a little loose cotton pants and a sweater with fringes both on the neck and below, this was a bit short so her abdomen was immediately noticeable, underneath she was wearing a white top with suspenders thin.

