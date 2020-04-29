Today is the International Dance Day, a very special celebration that we want to take advantage of to list the dozens of benefits that brings to the human being any discipline related to this artistic modality.

For children, especially the little ones, dancing is a very fun activity, which comes from a totally spontaneously, hence at very young ages it is an exercise that instinctively comes out. It doesn’t matter if they do it right or wrong, the key is to try and move a lot, because the dance it brings great advantages in the body and in the mind.

“Many great dancers from around the world started the world of dance by medical recommendation. They were patients with scoliosis, pronated feet, poor knee alignment. The dance allowed them to correct these ailments, because they always a perfect placement of the whole body is sought and also, the entire muscle chain is worked, “he says Silvia Gonzalvo, director of the Zaragoza Municipal Professional Dance Conservatory, where children start in this world from the age of 8.

Dancing, whether professionally or simply as entertainment, also contributes to correct bad postures, to be more agile, to develop balance and to gain elasticity. And, in the case of children with a tendency to be overweight, favors the elimination of fats and the disappearance of associated ailments, as occurs in the case of childhood cholesterol. In addition, it develops creativity, socialization, team work, the musicality and brings them closer to other artistic disciplines, which come together in the shows that take place in the theaters.

When I start?

Non-professionally, a good age to start with dance is the 6 years. In this period of their life, children can already take their first steps and, in addition to fully entering an artistic discipline, they will acquire a series of very healthy life habits, some of them related to a good diet, vital in ages in which they are growing.

“Dance involves great effort and personal sacrifice. In this way, the boys and girls who practice it internalize such valuable abilities for tomorrow as effort, concentration or discipline, something that they later extend to all areas of their lives. They are very organized boys because this discipline is very demanding., it requires many hours that they have to combine with school, study time, family and leisure and that requires a lot of self-discipline and organizational capacity”, Gonzalvo points out, who remembers that these days, from the Conservatorio Municipal Profesional de Danza they are using their social networks to continue with the classes of the enrolled students and also reach the citizenship and explain to them the advantages and physical and psychological benefits that dance offers .

A very jotero challenge

On the other hand, from the Municipal School of Music and Dance of Zaragoza (EMMD), one of its teachers, Miguel Ángel Berna, Laureate choreographer, has proposed a very special challenge: learning steps jota from home.

“The challenge arose from the situation we are experiencing, to encourage people to dance, but there is also a great background behind it. We have lost the habit of dancing. In Aragon, the jota used to be danced instinctively, by imitation, but this has been lost and we have a hard time dancing it. Now that we have more time to reflect and reconsider, I wanted to propose this activity to recover our jota little by little, in the long term, creating a habit among people who are encouraged, “he says.

Later, when everything happens, the people who have participated in it will meet in the Plaza del Pilar through the videos that are available on the EMMD Facebook profile (@escuelamusicazaragoza).

And while that day arrives, Miguel Ángel Berna encourages everyone to dance. “Dance it is a therapy, a medicine for the body and soul, something we now need very much. I recommend people to do it, because dancing is a great channeler of energy and our body is now very congested with thoughts and we have to unlock it. With the dance fears and insecurities go away. You have to dance, dance and dance“he concludes.

Healthy mind and body

Dance offers multiple benefits for children and adults. These are some of them, both physically and psychically.

• It favors the elimination of fats, so prevents obesity and slows cholesterol.

• Help to correct bad postures.

• Increases the elasticity.

• Improves the coordination of movements and balance.

• Aid for the development of psychomotricity.

• It allows to improve the balance and reflexes.

• Develops the body expression and the memory of children.

• Encourages small sensitivity, allowing your feelings to flow freely.

• Makes it possible for children to be more shy better socialize.

• And … relax and releases adrenaline.

